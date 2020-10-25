CoinUs Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $113,797.63 and $863.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001688 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003659 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002214 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000792 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

