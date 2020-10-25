Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,958,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.