Counos Coin (CCA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,993.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $86.42 million and approximately $19,993.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00044936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

