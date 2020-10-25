Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $1.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,843,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,123,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $220.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.55 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $225.22.

