Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $1.23 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $187.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

