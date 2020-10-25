County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Issues Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

County Bancorp stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,917 shares of company stock worth $278,340 in the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

