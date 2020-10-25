CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Cap of $118,830.29

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a market cap of $118,830.29 and $15.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,874,965 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.