CROAT Trading Up 23.6% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $128,631.73 and approximately $19.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 82,862,881 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

