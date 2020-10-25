Cube (AUTO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.22 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, IDEX, BitForex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $665.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitForex, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

