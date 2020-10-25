CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%. CyberOptics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

