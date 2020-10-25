DAD Achieves Market Cap of $25.49 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.94 or 0.04456790 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00290914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

