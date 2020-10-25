DAD (DAD) Price Down 8.3% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One DAD token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.04470207 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00300921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00029862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

