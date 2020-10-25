DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 592.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $151,695.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 743,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

