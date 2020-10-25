DigitalBits Market Capitalization Tops $3.57 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $489,537.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00560303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.01679009 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000543 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,409,924 tokens. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io.

The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

