DigitalBits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,521.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $456,521.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00546126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004890 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.01624757 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000517 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,409,924 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

