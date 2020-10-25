Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0026 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, Cryptohub and ZB.COM. Dogecoin has a market cap of $333.83 million and $55.21 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00440132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,825,140,867 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, cfinex, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Robinhood, Cryptohub, Indodax, QBTC, Gate.io, Bittylicious, BitFlip, Exrates, Poloniex, YoBit, Coinbe, Livecoin, Koineks, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Ovis, CoinExchange, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, C-Patex, Coindeal, Exmo, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Kraken, Bitsane, OpenLedger DEX, CoinEx, Graviex, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, BX Thailand, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Coinsquare, Novaexchange and Bits Blockchain. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

