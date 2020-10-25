Dogecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.82 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $338.06 million and $58.82 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, Novaexchange, Gate.io and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00449897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000328 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,825,140,867 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

