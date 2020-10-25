Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $17.39 million and $44,154.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01386277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00137182 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,047,962 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, IDEX, Allcoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

