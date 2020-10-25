DREP (DREP) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.12 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and $1.85 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

