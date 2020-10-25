DREP Price Hits $0.0041 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. DREP has a market cap of $16.52 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00094070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00232103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.01371051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00137262 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

