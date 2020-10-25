Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Tops $8.54 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00004328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,031.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.22 or 0.03117272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.85 or 0.02078470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00450498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.01004578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00482167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,143,474 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

