Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $2,184.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00004412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,955.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.03145156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.02090082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00440403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.01017965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00481492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,142,854 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

