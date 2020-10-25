East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $38.36 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

