eBoost Market Cap Hits $106,886.04 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $106,886.04 and approximately $11.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00439068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000318 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

