eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases Earnings Results

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. eHealth’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. eHealth updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.83-4.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.83-4.32 EPS.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. eHealth has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at $580,133.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

