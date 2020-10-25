Electroneum Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Liquid and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.26 million and $1.31 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,203,073,668 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Liquid and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

