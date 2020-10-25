Energi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.85 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $59.84 million and $2.85 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00013470 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00233020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00033046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.01346362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00137652 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 34,396,951 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.