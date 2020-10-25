Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BOK Financial worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 7,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $62.59 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

