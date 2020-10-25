Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management

Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Facebook stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. 17,535,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,394,773. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

