Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

