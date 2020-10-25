Fantasy Sports Price Down 71.9% This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 71.9% against the dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $7,952.55 and $24.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.13 or 0.04448081 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00302955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.