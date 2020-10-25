FarmaTrust Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One FarmaTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded up 103.5% against the U.S. dollar. FarmaTrust has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $21.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FarmaTrust is www.farmatrust.com. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

