Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

FITB opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

