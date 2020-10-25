FintruX Network Market Cap Tops $270,719.94 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $270,719.94 and approximately $626.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00034030 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.24 or 0.04413474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00291317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.