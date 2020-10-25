First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:FAF opened at $48.41 on Friday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.05.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

