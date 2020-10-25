First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Declares Dividend of $0.17

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $17.62 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,535 shares of company stock worth $114,755 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

