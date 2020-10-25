First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

