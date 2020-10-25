First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.89 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

