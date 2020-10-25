First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.62.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $384.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

