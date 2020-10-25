Genesis Vision (GVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170,275.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00010171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $170,275.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00094070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00232103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.01371051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00137262 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

