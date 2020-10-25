Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $166,048.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00010111 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Binance and Kucoin. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $5.83 million and $166,048.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00093323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00230970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00033266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.99 or 0.01396191 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00137049 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Ovis, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

