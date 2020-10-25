Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) is Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,943 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 3.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

PFFD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 153,575 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.