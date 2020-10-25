Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,415 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG opened at $266.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $284.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

