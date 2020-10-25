Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 18,044 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 93,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $31.26 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

