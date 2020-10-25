Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 9,067 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $55.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

