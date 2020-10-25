Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.