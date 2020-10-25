Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 11,551 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 284.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 42,797 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 698.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

