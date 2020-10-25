Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,082 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,994,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,417,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $190.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $192.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.