Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,366 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral stock opened at $284.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -249.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.61. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,591.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $1,126,016.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,471,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

