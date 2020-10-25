Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

DAL opened at $34.00 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

